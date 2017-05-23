Wounded upstate NY police chief released from hospital
A New York police chief has been released from a hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound suffered while responding to a domestic dispute in an upstate apartment. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was released Wednesday from the hospital in Newburgh.
