Wounded upstate NY police chief relea...

Wounded upstate NY police chief released from hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New York police chief has been released from a hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound suffered while responding to a domestic dispute in an upstate apartment. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was released Wednesday from the hospital in Newburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... Tue Moshe Janklowitz 9
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Tue FYI 9
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... May 21 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 10
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC