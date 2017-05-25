Two police officers injured in chase ...

Two police officers injured in chase that ends in crash

CITY OF NEWBURGH A police chase that began in New Windsor ended in the City of Newburgh with a three-vehicle accident on Broadway that left a driver and two police officers injured on Friday afternoon, according to witnesses and officials.

