Sparklers remain legal in Newburgh af...

Sparklers remain legal in Newburgh after ban vote fails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH The sale and use of sparklers remain legal in the Newburgh after the City Council failed to pass a ban on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) 16 hr Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... May 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 7
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Apr 29 Realist 7
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... Apr 29 Pauly 6
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC