Quartet of gospel choirs to perform

Gospel music is traditionally soulful and joyous, and that's what the audience can expect to hear on Choral Sunday. Four participating choirs, all hailing from the churches of Newburgh, will perform at the Orange County Trust Company's Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m, The old church-filled Hudson River town has produced quite a range of gospel musicians who will take the stage on Choral Sunday in a show in which the broad spectrum of works that gospel music can encompass will fill the Great Room.

