Quartet of gospel choirs to perform
Gospel music is traditionally soulful and joyous, and that's what the audience can expect to hear on Choral Sunday. Four participating choirs, all hailing from the churches of Newburgh, will perform at the Orange County Trust Company's Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m, The old church-filled Hudson River town has produced quite a range of gospel musicians who will take the stage on Choral Sunday in a show in which the broad spectrum of works that gospel music can encompass will fill the Great Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|1 hr
|Rudolf Hess
|4
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Apr 29
|Realist
|7
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|Apr 29
|Realist
|3
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 29
|Pauly
|6
|Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac...
|Apr 29
|Realist
|1
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Apr 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Newburgh school budget plan seeks 2% tax levy hike
|Apr 26
|Newburger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC