Plea offers made in a Family Tiesa drug-sweep case
Prosecutors have begun making plea offers to the defendants charged in the "Family Ties" drug sweep in March, following the pattern established in two prior large-scale narcotics cases from 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Tue
|Moshe Janklowitz
|9
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Tue
|FYI
|9
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|May 21
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|10
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|May 8
|Moonbeam
|5
|Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15)
|May 4
|dbz4v
|3
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|Apr 29
|Realist
|3
|Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac...
|Apr 29
|Realist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC