NY police officer shot, suspect found...

NY police officer shot, suspect found dead from gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: New York Daily News

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in Orange County. Police were responding to a domestic incident around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when they exchanged gunfire with a person they'd been interviewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... May 12 zionist entitled 8
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... May 10 Open Borders For ... 9
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Apr 29 Realist 7
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC