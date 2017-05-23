Norwegian Air cleared for Stewart takeoff June 15
STEWART AIRPORT Norwegian Air has secured landing rights at Stewart International Airport from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, effectively clearing the last bureaucratic hurdle to beginning service between Europe and the airport on June 15. "They've received everything they need now to operate,'' Mike Torelli, the Port Authority's business ... (more)
