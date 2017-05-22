Newburgh urges DOT to fix retaining wall to avoid possible sewer emergency
For more than two years, Newburgh officials have pressed the state Department of Transportation to repair a deteriorating retaining wall where seepage has fueled fears of damage to a sewer line carrying about half the city's waste and spurred emergency construction of a bypass.
