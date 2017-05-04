Newburgh man sentenced for illegally possessing gun
Michael Robinson, 20, was sentenced in Orange County Court for one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15)
|9 hr
|dbz4v
|3
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|19 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|7
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Apr 29
|Realist
|7
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|Apr 29
|Realist
|3
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 29
|Pauly
|6
|Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac...
|Apr 29
|Realist
|1
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Apr 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC