Man Found Dead After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

A man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge early Friday was found dead around 8:15 a.m. by members of the Newburg Fire Department, according to Newburgh Fire Chief John Ryan. The call for a possible bridge jumper came into New York State Police around 4:13 a.m. when an abandoned vehicle was found on one of the bridge spans, said Trooper Melissa McMorris, spokeswoman for the NYSP.

