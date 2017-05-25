Man Found Dead After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge early Friday was found dead around 8:15 a.m. by members of the Newburg Fire Department, according to Newburgh Fire Chief John Ryan. The call for a possible bridge jumper came into New York State Police around 4:13 a.m. when an abandoned vehicle was found on one of the bridge spans, said Trooper Melissa McMorris, spokeswoman for the NYSP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|6 hr
|Open Borders For ...
|11
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|16 hr
|CNY Poverty Pit
|2
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|May 23
|Moshe Janklowitz
|9
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|May 23
|FYI
|9
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|May 8
|Moonbeam
|5
|Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15)
|May 4
|dbz4v
|3
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|Apr 29
|Realist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC