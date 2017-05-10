IDA to consider tax breaks for The Ridge
TOWN OF NEWBURGH - The latest attempt to build a plaza across from the Newburgh Mall, after nearly 13 years and involving various plans, inched forward Thursday, as the Orange County Industrial Development Agency voted to consider tax breaks for the project.
