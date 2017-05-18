Highland Mills boy battling cancer be...

Highland Mills boy battling cancer becomes a ambassadora for fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

Diagnosed with leukemia in 2015, the 11-year-old Highland Mills boy underwent intense chemotherapy to fight the cancer, treatment that so weakened his immune system that he had to be home-schooled for all of fourth grade and much of fifth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) 1 hr Anne 8
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... 3 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 10
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... May 12 zionist entitled 8
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC