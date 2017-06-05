Flights from Scotland to America bein...

Flights from Scotland to America being sold for less than 100

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Evening Times

Flights from Scotland to the US are being sold for less than A 100 as a low-cost airline prepares to open new routes. Norwegian will start transatlantic flights from Edinburgh to New York, Boston and New England from June 15 and has made 5,500 seats available for A 99. Flights to Stewart International in Newburgh, New York, will be daily from Edinburgh, flights to Providence, greater Boston, will be four times a week and the service to Bradley International in Connecticut, New England, will fly three times a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Sun Realist 13
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 3 Indict dov lior 8
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
News Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life Jun 1 daassociates 1
News Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13) May 28 Cordwainer Trout 6
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May 26 More is a moron 2
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... May 26 Open Borders For ... 11
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC