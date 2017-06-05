Flights from Scotland to America being sold for less than 100

Flights from Scotland to the US are being sold for less than A 100 as a low-cost airline prepares to open new routes. Norwegian will start transatlantic flights from Edinburgh to New York, Boston and New England from June 15 and has made 5,500 seats available for A 99. Flights to Stewart International in Newburgh, New York, will be daily from Edinburgh, flights to Providence, greater Boston, will be four times a week and the service to Bradley International in Connecticut, New England, will fly three times a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.