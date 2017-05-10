164-unit apartment project in Town of...

164-unit apartment project in Town of Newburgh approved

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Times Herald-Record

TOWN OF NEWBURGH A proposal for a 164-unit apartment complex that had drawn opposition from nearby residents won site-plan approval from the Town of Newburgh's planning board on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... 21 hr Open Borders For ... 9
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Mon Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Apr 29 Realist 7
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... Apr 29 Pauly 6
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC