Why James Patterson is the Truest Bes...

Why James Patterson is the Truest Best Selling Author

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

James Patterson has written at least 114 New York Times Bestselling books, making him the world's truest bestselling author. Even by combining the book sales of JK Rowling, Dan Brown and John Grisham, you still wouldn't reach the total sales of Patterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... 17 hr M Mercer 5
News McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09) Apr 1 Reply to Joey 13
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Apr 1 PULTE KKK 1
News So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12) Mar 30 Mikey wannabe 41
Seeking transit info Mar 14 Footballfan18 1
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Feb '17 RaeShawn LaMont T... 2
News Officials want coin created for New York's Purp... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC