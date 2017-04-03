Why James Patterson is the Truest Best Selling Author
James Patterson has written at least 114 New York Times Bestselling books, making him the world's truest bestselling author. Even by combining the book sales of JK Rowling, Dan Brown and John Grisham, you still wouldn't reach the total sales of Patterson.
