West Point cadet convicted of drug charges, ousted from Army
A West Point cadet accused of illegal distribution of prescription drugs has been convicted of drug offenses during court-martial proceedings and dismissed from the U.S. Army. The U.S. Military Academy said Cadet Tevin Long of Richmond, Texas, was also sentenced on Monday to 30 days confinement and forfeiture of pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|3
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 9
|M Mercer
|5
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|Reply to Joey
|13
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC