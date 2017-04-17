Volunteers needed for annual Newburgh cleanup
CITY OF NEWBURGH Volunteers are still needed on Saturday for Newburgh's "Community Cleanup," the annual beautification event sponsored by Safe Harbors of the Hudson in collaboration with the city and other local organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|3
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 9
|M Mercer
|5
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|Reply to Joey
|13
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC