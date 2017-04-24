Teen gets 40 years to life for Upstate NY Halloween party shooting spree murders
As Cruz's mother, Jeannette Drake; Free's mother, Rhonda Free; and survivor Donnell Simpkins' mother, Sharon Simpkins, spoke, Nija Johnson listened silently in Orange County Court on Thursday. Johnson, 18, of Newburgh, opened fire at the Oct. 30 party in the City of Newburgh, shooting into the crowd and stopping only because a friend took away the gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newburgh school budget plan seeks 2% tax levy hike
|15 hr
|Newburger
|2
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|6
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 24
|KUSHNER KKK
|6
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|Jay
|14
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC