Teen gets 40 years to life for Upstate NY Halloween party shooting spree murders

As Cruz's mother, Jeannette Drake; Free's mother, Rhonda Free; and survivor Donnell Simpkins' mother, Sharon Simpkins, spoke, Nija Johnson listened silently in Orange County Court on Thursday. Johnson, 18, of Newburgh, opened fire at the Oct. 30 party in the City of Newburgh, shooting into the crowd and stopping only because a friend took away the gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.