Skywest CRJ2 near Newburgh on Mar 30th 2017, lavatory smoke indication

A Skywest Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Delta Airlines, registration N936SW performing flight OO-4281/DL-4281 from Newburgh,NY to Detroit,MI , departed Newburgh's runway 09 and was about to be handed off to departure when the crew requested to return to the aerodrome reporting a maintenance issue. The aircraft levelled off at 2500 feet and returned for a safe landing on runway 09 about 15 minutes after departure.

