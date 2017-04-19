Second Annual Urban Farming Fair to be Held
The second annual Newburgh Urban Farming Fair will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, Noon to 4:00PM at 80 Broadway at the corner of Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. The free outdoor event celebrates urban farming with exhibits, demonstrations, children's activities, vendors, food and raffles.
