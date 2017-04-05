Rapping Shakespeare! That's the Sonne...

Rapping Shakespeare! That's the Sonnet Man. Devon Glover

1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Valley Press

On Thursday, April 6, 2017,the Sonnet Man comes to SUNY Orange to present Shakespeare in a manner not usually associated with classical literature: rap! Teacher/poet/rapper, Devon Gloveris the Sonnet Man who delivers sonnets as originally written, and then breaks them down into today's "spoken word." Glover will give his master class, The Sonnet Man: Hip-Hop Shakespeare Poetry Writing Workshop, twice: first at 12:30pm in the Gilman Center, Library Room 130 on the Middletown campus and second at 4pm in the OCTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall on the Newburgh campus.

