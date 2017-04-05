Rapping Shakespeare! That's the Sonnet Man. Devon Glover
On Thursday, April 6, 2017,the Sonnet Man comes to SUNY Orange to present Shakespeare in a manner not usually associated with classical literature: rap! Teacher/poet/rapper, Devon Gloveris the Sonnet Man who delivers sonnets as originally written, and then breaks them down into today's "spoken word." Glover will give his master class, The Sonnet Man: Hip-Hop Shakespeare Poetry Writing Workshop, twice: first at 12:30pm in the Gilman Center, Library Room 130 on the Middletown campus and second at 4pm in the OCTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall on the Newburgh campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|Reply to Joey
|13
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 1
|PULTE KKK
|1
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Mar 22
|Kevin R
|4
|Seeking transit info
|Mar 14
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC