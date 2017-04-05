Rapping Shakespeare! That's the Sonnet Man. Devon Glover

On Thursday, April 6, 2017,the Sonnet Man comes to SUNY Orange to present Shakespeare in a manner not usually associated with classical literature: rap! Teacher/poet/rapper, Devon Gloveris the Sonnet Man who delivers sonnets as originally written, and then breaks them down into today's "spoken word." Glover will give his master class, The Sonnet Man: Hip-Hop Shakespeare Poetry Writing Workshop, twice: first at 12:30pm in the Gilman Center, Library Room 130 on the Middletown campus and second at 4pm in the OCTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall on the Newburgh campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.