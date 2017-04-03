Orange exec: Opioid addiction clinic planned Updated at
GOSHEN - Cornerstone Family Healthcare will collaborate with Orange County this year to open a new treatment center for opioid addiction, addressing a continuing scourge and limited treatment space that has left at least 175 people in Orange on the current waiting list for placements, County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced Thursday night.
