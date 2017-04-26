Operation Port Jervis Pride Receives Certification

Pictured are Major General Arthur T. Dean, U.S. Army Retired, Chairman & CEO Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America ; Dawn Wilkin, Assistant Director of Prevention Services, Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan; Lindsay Carroll, Project Coordinator, Operation Port Jervis Pride, Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan; Valerie Maginsky, Coalition Chair, Operation Port Jervis Pride; Fran Harding, Director, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; and Carlton Hall, Acting Director National Coalition Institute and Acting VP of Training Operations, CADCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.