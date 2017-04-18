Newburgh man gets 40 years to life for Halloween party shooting
Before the judge sentenced him to 40 years to life in prison for murdering Tabitha Cruz and Omani Free at a Halloween party and wounding five other people, the killer had to listen to the grief of three mothers.
