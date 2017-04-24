Newburgh man, 47 accused of raping ch...

Newburgh man, 47 accused of raping child under 13

1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

State police on Friday said they arrested Timothy Antonucci, of Newburgh, accused of raping a child under 13. Police said the sexual abuse occurred in the Town of Newburgh and the Town of Plattekill.

