Newburgh looking to install 15 new surveillance cameras
CITY OF NEWBURGH Newburgh is soliciting bids from contractors to install 15 additional surveillance cameras around the city as part of an effort to upgrade a system whose defects emerged after a teenage Newburgh Free Academy graduate was shot and killed last August.
