Newburgh looking to install 15 new surveillance cameras

1 hr ago

CITY OF NEWBURGH Newburgh is soliciting bids from contractors to install 15 additional surveillance cameras around the city as part of an effort to upgrade a system whose defects emerged after a teenage Newburgh Free Academy graduate was shot and killed last August.

