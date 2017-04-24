Newburgh installing pay meter at boat...

Newburgh installing pay meter at boat launch

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Nearly a year after former Comptroller John Aber was charged with stealing cash paid by people using Newburgh's Hudson River boat launch, the city is in the process of replacing its cash-only system with an automated meter.

