Newburgh installing pay meter at boat launch
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Nearly a year after former Comptroller John Aber was charged with stealing cash paid by people using Newburgh's Hudson River boat launch, the city is in the process of replacing its cash-only system with an automated meter.
