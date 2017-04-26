Newburgh Free Library Will Host Poet Gold
To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Newburgh Free Library will host an evening of poetry with Bettina "Poet Gold" Wilkerson on Thurs., April 27 at 7 p.m. Poet Gold is the Dutchess County 2017 Poet Laureate and is also a spoken word performance artist, poet, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur. She is the recipient of the 2016 Dutchess County Executive's "Artivist" Award, the 2016 Dutchess County Athena Award Honoree by The Chamber Foundation, Inc., and the 2016 recipient of the Exempt Firemen's Association Black Heritage Committee's "Outstanding Community Service Award" for Extraordinary Contribution and Dedication.
