Newburgh councilwoman calls for a strong mayora
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Councilwoman Cindy Holmes is asking her colleagues to consider a charter change under which an elected mayor would again be the city's chief administrator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newburgh school budget plan seeks 2% tax levy hike
|10 hr
|Newburger
|2
|Newburgh teen charged in shooting
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|6
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Mon
|KUSHNER KKK
|6
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|Jay
|14
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC