New Windsor man sentenced in federal drug case
Michael Gordon, 47, was arrested in May 2016 when the FBI and police from New Windsor and the town and city of Newburgh raided his home and seized multiple packages of cocaine, illicit prescription drugs, marijuana and cash.
