Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance
Mount Saint Mary College and the Newburgh Ministry chronicled the success of their longstanding alliance on Thursday, March 23 at the college. The event brought together both organizations - as well as members of the local community - to celebrate the longstanding partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
