Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Al...

Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Valley Press

Mount Saint Mary College and the Newburgh Ministry chronicled the success of their longstanding alliance on Thursday, March 23 at the college. The event brought together both organizations - as well as members of the local community - to celebrate the longstanding partnership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... Apr 9 M Mercer 5
News McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09) Apr 1 Reply to Joey 13
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Apr 1 PULTE KKK 1
News So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12) Mar 30 Mikey wannabe 41
Seeking transit info Mar 14 Footballfan18 1
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Feb '17 RaeShawn LaMont T... 2
News Officials want coin created for New York's Purp... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC