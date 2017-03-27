Hudson Confidential: Newburgh Actors ...

Hudson Confidential: Newburgh Actors Studio seeks new home

Mark Gamma's Newburgh Actors Studio has hosted casting calls, the local premiere of the made-in-Newburgh HBO documentary “Newburgh Sting,” and an annual holiday show featuring West Point band vocalist MaryKay Messenger during its 10 years at 784 Broadway.

