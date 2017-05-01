Head-on Newburgh crash sends 2 to hospitals
Police say the accident happened on Rock Cut Road in the town of Newburgh, about a half mile north of Route 52. Witnesses says an Audi and a Toyota crashed into each other. "I was in my backyard and the next thing I hear is "boom."
