EVENT: Jazz at Atlas Debuts in Newburgh, NY with William Parker and...

"William Parker is something of a father figure." -Larry Blumenfeld, New York Times "One of the 50 Greatest New York Musicians of All Time" -Time Out New York Launching a new series of music and cultural discourse at the Atlas Industries building in Newburgh, NY, Jazz at Atlas is proud to present the legendary bassist, composer and bandleader on trombone and Mr. Parker on stringed instruments.

