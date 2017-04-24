EVENT: Jazz at Atlas Debuts in Newburgh, NY with William Parker and...
"William Parker is something of a father figure." -Larry Blumenfeld, New York Times "One of the 50 Greatest New York Musicians of All Time" -Time Out New York Launching a new series of music and cultural discourse at the Atlas Industries building in Newburgh, NY, Jazz at Atlas is proud to present the legendary bassist, composer and bandleader on trombone and Mr. Parker on stringed instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|17 hr
|KUSHNER KKK
|6
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|Jay
|14
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 9
|M Mercer
|5
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC