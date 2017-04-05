Community Members Rally For the Cancer-Stricken Mayor
People kept pouring into the Newburgh Armory Unity Center on Sunday afternoon to lend their support and open their wallets for Mayor Judy Kennedy. She is suffering from cancer and will be traveling to Mexico later this month for three weeks of expensive alternative treatment.
