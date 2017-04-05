Community Members Rally For the Cance...

Community Members Rally For the Cancer-Stricken Mayor

1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Valley Press

People kept pouring into the Newburgh Armory Unity Center on Sunday afternoon to lend their support and open their wallets for Mayor Judy Kennedy. She is suffering from cancer and will be traveling to Mexico later this month for three weeks of expensive alternative treatment.

Flood Watch for Orange County was issued at April 05 at 11:45AM EDT

