Anne Kane Wins Top Honors in Annual Art Show

The Newburgh Free Library recently announced the winners of its Annual Community Art Show, awarding Best in Show to Anne Kane's oil painting titled "Sunbather." In addition, awards were given in six categories for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place and honorable mention.

