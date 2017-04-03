A movement grows to protect vulnerable
I, like many of us, pay taxes. We follow rules, and we are not criminals, and even with that our government officials do not want to give us immigration reform, a license or a form of identification, Our families are concerned about the recent deportations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|Reply to Joey
|13
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Apr 1
|PULTE KKK
|1
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Mar 22
|Kevin R
|4
|Seeking transit info
|Mar 14
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC