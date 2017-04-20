2017-18 Budget Update a " Clean Water Infrastructure
One of the areas I was very pleased with in the 2017-18 state budget is continued investment in our clean water infrastructure throughout New York State. As you may recall, it was only two years ago my colleague in the Assembly and former Mayor Steve Otis and I approached then newly minted Speaker Carl Heastie with the idea of using some of the state settlement funds to establish a first of its kind state grant program for our ailing infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Wed
|mohel tannenbaum
|5
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Apr 9
|M Mercer
|5
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|Reply to Joey
|13
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Mar 30
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|Seeking transit info
|Mar '17
|Footballfan18
|1
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC