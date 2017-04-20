2017-18 Budget Update a " Clean Water Infrastructure

One of the areas I was very pleased with in the 2017-18 state budget is continued investment in our clean water infrastructure throughout New York State. As you may recall, it was only two years ago my colleague in the Assembly and former Mayor Steve Otis and I approached then newly minted Speaker Carl Heastie with the idea of using some of the state settlement funds to establish a first of its kind state grant program for our ailing infrastructure.

