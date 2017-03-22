Woman of History Award Ceremony Honors Matise
In the spirit of March being Women's History Month, Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site in the city of Newburgh presented the 2017 Martha Washington Woman of History Award to Mary Ellen Matise, a historian, researcher and educator within Orange County. This award is given each year to a woman who has made a significant contribution to preserving the history of the Hudson Valley.
