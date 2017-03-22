Water Quality Remains Issue for Newburgh
City residents in Newburgh are still concerned about their PFOS and PFOA blood testing results, despite state agencies regularly apprising them of progress. Monday evening, representatives from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Department of Health addressed the public, at the latest of a series of public hearings regarding the issue, updating them on the continued progress of the bio-monitoring program initiated for city residents; however, many are still confused on what to make of the blood testing information.
