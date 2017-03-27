Truck accident causes power outage in Town of Na burgh

Truck accident causes power outage in...

TOWN OF NEWBURGH An accident in which a truck overturned and took down power lines in the Fostertown section of the town left about 1,600 customers without power late Saturday morning, authorities said.

