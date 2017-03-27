Truck accident causes power outage in Town of Na burgh
TOWN OF NEWBURGH An accident in which a truck overturned and took down power lines in the Fostertown section of the town left about 1,600 customers without power late Saturday morning, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Mar 22
|Kevin R
|4
|Seeking transit info
|Mar 14
|Footballfan18
|1
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Mar 10
|Jimmy pasonelli
|10
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb 25
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC