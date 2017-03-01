Premiere: Oswin Benjamin Makes An Impressive Debut With 'HUEMAN' EP
There is a wave of redundant content flooding hip-hop culture and it's fairly easy to point out emcees who freestyle an entire album and fail. Well, enter newcomer, Oswin Benjamin , who bucks the trend of rambling mumble rap with lyrics of freestyle fury.
