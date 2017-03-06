Power out for more than 10,000 in region
A high wind warning is in effect for Orange County until 11 a.m. and Ulster County until 7 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect in Sullivan County until 1 p.m. New York State Electric and Gas reported 5,882 customers in Sullivan County without power, along with 956 customers in Ulster County and 162 customers in Orange County.
