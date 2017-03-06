Plattekill man charged in 2 Town of Newburgh bank robberies
TOWN OF NEWBURGH A Plattekill man was arrested at his residence Wednesday morning and charged with robbing two Town of Newburgh banks in less than two months since Jan. 10, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb 25
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Feb 23
|Jimmy pasonelli
|9
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb 22
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
|DA: Partygoers stepped over victims' bodies, to...
|Feb 19
|Dump trump
|2
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Feb 17
|Trump rules
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC