Orange County Women of Achievement announced

Darcie Miller, Orange County's Commissioner of Social Services, pictured on the far left, was selected a Woman of Achievement for 2017. With her at a backpack-filling event at Chester Elementary School in 2015 are Cindy Walsh, Chester Elementary School Principal; Josette Ramnani, Hudson Valley Coordinator Food Bank Children's Program; and Betsy Dickson, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York In celebration of Tribute to Orange County Women of Achievement's 25 anniversary year, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson and YWCA Orange County are pleased to announce the names of the 2017 Tribute honorees.

