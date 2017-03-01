Orange Confidential: $7M OKed for Gova t Center furniture, equipment
A divided Orange County Legislature authorized $7 million in requested spending on furniture and equipment for the revamped county Government Center on Thursday after lawmakers from both parties questioned the need to replace every piece of furniture in the complex and criticized the administration's shifting cost estimates.
