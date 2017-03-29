OC Human Rights Commission to honor 2017 Award Winners
Orange County's Human Rights Commission has announced that its 22nd annual Awards Dinner will be held on April 19th, 2017 at Kuhl's Highland House in Middletown. The event will honor five individuals who have worked to strengthen relationships among diverse residents and to encourage participation in community life on an equal basis.
