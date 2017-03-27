NFA West gets high grades from students
Kayla Solis would have been “drowning” if she returned to Newburgh Free Academy's huge main campus, but is now earning higher grades and talking of being a surgeon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Long Teutuls! American Chopper Cancelled By ... (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Mikey wannabe
|41
|When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no...
|Mar 22
|Kevin R
|4
|Seeking transit info
|Mar 14
|Footballfan18
|1
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Mar 10
|Jimmy pasonelli
|10
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb '17
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Well Well
|57
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC