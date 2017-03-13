Newburgh Declares Snow Emergency

Newburgh Declares Snow Emergency

City Manager Michael G. Ciaravino has declared a snow emergency in the City of Newburgh effective Monday, March 13, 2017 commencing at 6:00 p.m. today. Snow Emergency parking regulations will be in effect until the Snow Emergency is lifted by the City Manager.

