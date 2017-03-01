New Windsor School Student Advisory Council Hosts Superintendant

The New Windsor School Student Advisory Council invited Newburgh Enlarged City School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Padilla to a recent meeting and gave him a tour of the school's ongoing initiatives. Initiatives include a suggestion box in the cafeteria so students can leave suggestions about improving the school, creating and displaying kindness posters throughout the building, and discussing #ValuesMatter ideas for commitment and perseverance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.